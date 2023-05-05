Russian attacks kill 2 people in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed and five were injured by Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on May 5.

According to Kyrylenko, one person was killed and three were injured in the village of New York.

In Bakhmut, which has been the epicenter of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces for the past nine months, another person was killed.

Two other people were injured in the city of Toretsk and the village of Mykolaivka, respectively.

A total of 1,491 people have been officially reported killed and 3,474 more injured in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Kyrylenko wrote.

However, the actual numbers could be significantly higher as they do not include casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, which are currently impossible to calculate.