Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 2 in Nevske, Luhansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent January 10, 2023 8:48 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The village of Nevske, located near the western border of Luhansk Oblast, was subjected to a massive shelling by Russian forces on Jan. 9, the military administration of Luhansk Oblast said on Telegram.

Two people were killed and two were wounded in the attacks. Around 150 people have remained in the village since it was liberated in late October.

Ukrainian and Russian troops are engaged in fierce battles in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and Ukraine's military has recently reported repelling Russian assaults near Nevske.

The military administration also reported that in occupied territories in Luhansk Oblast, Russia is mobilizing "everyone they can get a hold of."

Citing the local underground resistance, the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center said the Russian military is compiling lists of those who can be mobilized into the army after graduation, starting with those who will come of age in 2023.

Ukraine’s ambassador to US: ‘It's either fight and liberate Ukraine or die. And we choose not to die.’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.