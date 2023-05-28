Media: Explosions reported in Zhytomyr

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in the central city of Zhytomyr early in the morning of May 28, the Suspilne news outlet reported at around 5:30 a.m. local time.

The city of Zhytomyr is the regional capital of Zhytomyr Oblast and is located 140 kilometers west of Kyiv.

Russia launched its 14th aerial attack at Kyiv since the start of May overnight on May 28. Debris shot down by the city's air defenses caused fires in two districts and killed one and injured at least one person.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Kyiv's air defenses destroyed more than 20 drones Russia launched at the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that explosions had occurred in Kyiv just after 1 a.m. local time overnight on May 28, adding that air defenses were operating and Russian aerial targets had been shot down.