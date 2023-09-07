Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 19, injure 48 in Ukraine over past day

by Dinara Khalilova September 7, 2023 11:10 AM 3 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka on Sept. 6, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian multi-weapon attacks against Ukraine killed 19 people and wounded 48 over the past 24 hours, damaging homes and civilian infrastructure, regional authorities reported.

A total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts were targeted — Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, Odesa, and Kharkiv. Casualties were reported only in the last five regions.

Russian drone hit the village of Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast early on Sept. 7, leaving a 58-year-old man wounded, the regional administration said. A day before, Russia hit the region 68 times, damaging a factory in Kherson, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Overnight on Sept. 7, Russian forces struck Odesa Oblast’s southern Izmail district with Iranian-made drones, damaging infrastructure and injuring one person, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Sixteen people have been confirmed killed and 33 wounded in the Russian Sept. 6 attack on Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka, the regional police spokesperson said in the morning of Sept. 7. This number includes 15 killed and 22 injured civilians, according to the regional authorities.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka on Sept. 6, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka on Sept. 6, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka on Sept. 6, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast’s Kostiantynivka on Sept. 6, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)

The attack hit a crowded market and damaged two apartment buildings, a pharmacy, and a bank, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration said.

In the past day, Russian attacks reportedly killed two more people and wounded six in the regional settlements of Siversk, Novoukrainka, Toretsk, and Velyka Novosilka. Sixteen houses and an industrial building were damaged, the Donetsk Oblast authorities added.

The Russian military struck four districts in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 25-year-old man in a village near Kupiansk, according to the oblast governor.

The attacks damaged nine houses, garages, and outbuildings and caused a fire in a field, Oleh Synehuibov reported.

Russia’s military targeted 31 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, launching 99 strikes from various weapons, the regional administration reported. A 68-year-old man was killed, and six more people aged between 34 and 85 were wounded.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration said it had received 40 reports on the damages to homes and civilian infrastructure.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
