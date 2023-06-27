Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast kill 1, injure 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 27 kill one resident and injured six, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

In Orikhiv, a 77-year-old man was killed, and a man aged 70 and two women aged 87 and 78 were injured, the governor wrote on Telegram.

Three women aged 45, 56, and 87 were injured in strikes against Preborazhenka, Malashko said.

On the morning of June 27, the governor reported that a resident of Orikhiv was killed in her own house in Russian attacks, while her 59-year-old husband was hospitalized.