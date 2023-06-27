Russian attacks kill 2, injure 6 in several Ukrainian regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two civilians were killed, and six more were injured in Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts, according to the regional authorities.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in another six oblasts, but there were no casualties. Those are Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk.

Russia's military hit 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 45 times in the past day, killing a resident of Orikhiv in her own house, the regional administration wrote on June 27. Her 59-year-old husband was reportedly injured and hospitalized.

Two more civilians, aged 52 and 59, were wounded in Russian attacks against the villages of Preobrazhenka and Pavlivka, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast authorities.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured another in the village of Novyi Komar, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia hit at least 11 settlements in the region, damaging 20 houses, six apartment buildings, and an enterprise, according to Kyrylenko.

Russian forces struck southern Kherson Oblast 55 times, using mortars, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, drones, and aviation, as reported by Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attacks hit residential areas and wounded two people in the region, according to Prokudin.