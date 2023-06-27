Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 6 in several Ukrainian regions

by Dinara Khalilova June 27, 2023 10:37 AM 2 min read
A house is on fire after one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on June 26-27, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two civilians were killed, and six more were injured in Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts, according to the regional authorities.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in another six oblasts, but there were no casualties. Those are Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk.

Russia's military hit 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 45 times in the past day, killing a resident of Orikhiv in her own house, the regional administration wrote on June 27. Her 59-year-old husband was reportedly injured and hospitalized.

Two more civilians, aged 52 and 59, were wounded in Russian attacks against the villages of Preobrazhenka and Pavlivka, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast authorities.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured another in the village of Novyi Komar, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia hit at least 11 settlements in the region, damaging 20 houses, six apartment buildings, and an enterprise, according to Kyrylenko.

Russian forces struck southern Kherson Oblast 55 times, using mortars, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, drones, and aviation, as reported by Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attacks hit residential areas and wounded two people in the region, according to Prokudin.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
