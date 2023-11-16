Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Nov. 16 on the town of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, killed one man and injured four other people, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Rescue workers found the man's body under the rubble of a house. The four people injured, three women aged 28, 34, and 56, and a 62-year-old man, were taken to a hospital for treatment, Prokudin said.

It is unknown at the time of this publication if there were other casualties or what the extent of the damage was. Prokudin did not specify what type of weapon was used in the attack.

Bilozerka, with a pre-war population of under 10,000, lies around 10 kilometers west of Kherson on the Ukrainian-held western bank of the Dnipro river.

The area suffers regular attacks from the Russian-controlled eastern bank. A 50-year-old woman was killed by Russian attacks in Bilozerka on Nov. 9.