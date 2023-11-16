Skip to content
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 4

by Nate Ostiller November 16, 2023 5:03 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Governor Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Nov. 16 on the town of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, killed one man and injured four other people, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Rescue workers found the man's body under the rubble of a house. The four people injured, three women aged 28, 34, and 56, and a 62-year-old man, were taken to a hospital for treatment, Prokudin said.

It is unknown at the time of this publication if there were other casualties or what the extent of the damage was. Prokudin did not specify what type of weapon was used in the attack.  

Bilozerka, with a pre-war population of under 10,000, lies around 10 kilometers west of Kherson on the Ukrainian-held western bank of the Dnipro river.

The area suffers regular attacks from the Russian-controlled eastern bank. A 50-year-old woman was killed by Russian attacks in Bilozerka on Nov. 9.

Ukraine war latest: Russia admits Ukrainian troops operate on Dnipro River’s occupied east bank
Key developments on Nov. 15: * Russia admits Ukrainian troops operate on Dnipro River’s occupied east bank. * Washington Post: Banned Russian oil flows into Pentagon supply chain. * US to fund international center for prosecution of Russian aggression with $1 million. * At least 1 killed, 7 inj…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

