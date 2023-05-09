Russian attacks hit 10 Ukrainian regions, injure 17 civilians over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in ten Ukrainian oblasts – Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to local authorities, 17 civilians were injured.

Russia struck a total of 139 settlements using mortars, small arms, grenade launchers, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft missile systems, drones, strategic and tactical aviation, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on May 9. According to the report, 104 infrastructure facilities have been hit.

Russian forces launched a total of 25 Kalibr and Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles overnight on May 9, the Ukrainian Air Force said in its morning update. The Ukrainian air defense destroyed 23 missiles.

Missile debris damaged a household in Kyiv Oblast, according to the regional administration. Two cruise missiles hit Ukraine's central Cherkasy Oblast, damaging a communal facility, Governor Ihor Taburets reported. There were no casualties.

The aftermath of Russian attacks on Kyiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on May 8-9, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko, Andrii Nebytov, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration)

A civilian was injured after missile remains fell on a four-story building in the city of Dnipro, said regional governor Serhii Lysak.

Russian attacks wounded one civilian in Bakhmut, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit at least ten settlements and two communities in the region, damaging over 30 houses, seven high-rises, two industrial facilities, and two administration buildings, said Kyrylenko.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 46 times, injuring 14 civilians, including a 9-year-old child, the regional administration said. The attacks reportedly hit residential buildings, a school, a clinic, a care home for seniors, and a village council.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast was targeted 68 times over the past 24 hours, according to the regional administration, which received 38 reports of damages to the civilian infrastructure. A 15-year-old child was wounded in one of the Russian attacks, local authorities said.