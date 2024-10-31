Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russian attack, Russia
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill at least 9, injure 47 over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 31, 2024 2:20 PM 2 min read
The scene of the attack on Kharkiv on Oct. 31 (
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine people and injured at least 47 over the past day, including children, regional authorities reported on Oct. 31.

Russia launched at least 50 drones overnight, of which Ukrainian air defenses shot down 17 across various regions, Ukraine's Air Force said on Oct. 31. Two X-59/69 missiles were also downed.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia attacked a residential neighborhood in the city of Kharkiv late in the evening on Oct. 30, killing a man and two boys aged 12 and 15, and injuring at least 35 others.

A Russian attack left a 14-year-old boy in the city of Dnipro with leg injuries, Serhii Lysak, head of the regional administration, said on his Telegram channel.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people died in Uspenivka, Zarichne and Berestki, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. At least two injuries were reported in Shcherbynivka and Dalne.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and six others were injured following Russian strikes across the region targeting a library, an office building, and residential buildings, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast’s Khotinska village, Russian FPV drone strikes and mortar fire killed one civilian and injured three residents, the regional military administration reported.

There were reports of strikes in Odesa, where Russia launched 10 missiles of various kinds, authorities said, though there were no reports of casualties.

Ukraine charges Russian soldier exposed by Kyiv Independent for rape
The Kyiv Independent in June identified Mykola Senenko as raping a woman in Kherson Oblast in March 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:48 AM

Ukraine produces 20 Bohdana howitzers per month, Zelensky says.

"...The Danish model allows (us) to attract finance from our partners in Ukrainian defense production. For example, we’re now manufacturing almost 20 'Bohdana' artillery units monthly, with strong progress across other areas," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
4:18 AM

Ukraine could join Union by late 2029, EU official says.

The European Commission has recently praised Ukraine’s progress on critical reforms, including those related to the rule of law, judicial system, and anti-corruption measures, though it emphasizes that further reforms are still required.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.