Russian attacks against Ukraine kill at least 9, injure 47 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine people and injured at least 47 over the past day, including children, regional authorities reported on Oct. 31.

Russia launched at least 50 drones overnight, of which Ukrainian air defenses shot down 17 across various regions, Ukraine's Air Force said on Oct. 31. Two X-59/69 missiles were also downed.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia attacked a residential neighborhood in the city of Kharkiv late in the evening on Oct. 30, killing a man and two boys aged 12 and 15, and injuring at least 35 others.

A Russian attack left a 14-year-old boy in the city of Dnipro with leg injuries, Serhii Lysak, head of the regional administration, said on his Telegram channel.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people died in Uspenivka, Zarichne and Berestki, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. At least two injuries were reported in Shcherbynivka and Dalne.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and six others were injured following Russian strikes across the region targeting a library, an office building, and residential buildings, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast’s Khotinska village, Russian FPV drone strikes and mortar fire killed one civilian and injured three residents, the regional military administration reported.

There were reports of strikes in Odesa, where Russia launched 10 missiles of various kinds, authorities said, though there were no reports of casualties.