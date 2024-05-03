Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 17 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova May 3, 2024 10:43 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack on the village of Memryk in Donetsk Oblast on May 2, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed five people and injured 17 over the past day, regional authorities said early on May 3.

Russia targeted a total of eight Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

Russian troops have attacked nearly 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one man and injuring 10 people, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 66-year-old man was killed as his house was hit in the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district. In the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, which is located nearly eight kilometers from Novoosynove, a 66-year-old man was injured.

Eight children and a 75-year-old man were also injured due to the attack on the town of Derhachi.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed, including a 12-year-old boy, and two were injured in the strike against the village of Memryk in the Pokrovsk district, the governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

On the morning of May 3, Russia attacked the town of Kurakhove with high-explosive fragmentation munition, killing two people and injuring the other two, Roman Padun, the head of Kurakhove Military Administration, wrote on Facebook. The center of the city was targeted, he added.

One person was also confirmed injured in the village of Krasnohorivka, and another one was injured in the Velyka Novosilka village.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia has struck 14 settlements over the past day, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was injured in recent attacks, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russia has fired 349 times at Zaporizhzhia Oblast, targeting eight settlements, the local military administration said. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces also attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast, firing 40 times and causing at least 215 explosions. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported, according to the local military administration.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
News Feed

9:14 AM

Zelensky meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," President Volodymyr Zelensky said when thanking Cameron for the U.K.'s new pledge of support.
1:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 2, firing 40 times and causing at least 215 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
