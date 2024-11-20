Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Russian attack
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 30 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova November 20, 2024 10:14 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on. Nov. 19, 2024. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured at least 30 over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 20.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia attacked 21 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. The attacks killed two people and injured 15 others, according to the local military administration.

Russia launched an attack against the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, injuring nine men. The youngest of the victims is 18-years-old. He was hospitalized in serious condition, while four others have also been hospitalized and are in a condition of moderate severity, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported

In Kharkiv Oblast, two women, aged 47 and 59, suffered injuries due to the shelling of the town of Kupiansk. A house and an apartment building were damaged as well, according to Syniehubov.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were injured in the town of Myrnohrad and the villages of Mykolaiivka and Stara Mykolaiivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district, a 46-year-old woman suffered injuries. Russian forces attacked the area with artillery, kamikaze drones, and Grad multiple rocket launchers.

The Russian military targeted the city of Nikopol and four local communities over the past day, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
