Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 23 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least 23 people over the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 29.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past day – Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 21 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Eleven people suffered injuries, including three children, over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the city of Nikopol, which is located just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Eight people were injured, including two girls aged 1 and 10. Both children suffered contusions, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. Some adults also have shrapnel wounds, Lysak added.

Two people received medical care at the scene, while the other six received treatment at the hospital.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were injured over the past day. Two people suffered injuries in the town of Toretsk, and another one in the village of Katerynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was injured in the Russian attack on the Polohy district, according to local military administration. Over the past day, the Russian military fired 573 times on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.