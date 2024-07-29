Ukraine downs 10 of 11 Russian aerial targets overnight, Air Force reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down nine of the ten Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on July 29, as well as one Kh-59 missile, the Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the missiles and drones from various locations overnight, including occupied Donetsk Oblast, as well as Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Throughout the night, air raid alerts were active across Ukraine's eastern regions, warning of the threat of drone, guided bomb, and missile attacks.

Explosions were heard in the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Sumy, as well as in Kharkiv Oblast.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks. The drones and missiles launched on July 29 were downed over Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Overnight on July 29, Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed that its air defenses had shot down 39 Ukrainian-launched drones over Belgorod, Bryansk, Leningrad, Voronezh and Kursk oblasts. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.











