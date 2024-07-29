Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Drone attacks, Drone attack, Drones
Edit post

Ukraine downs 10 of 11 Russian aerial targets overnight, Air Force reports

by Dmytro Basmat July 29, 2024 8:03 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of a mobile air defense unit of the 117th Mechanized Brigade wait for potential air threats at a position in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on April 6, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian air defense shot down nine of the ten Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on July 29, as well as one Kh-59 missile, the Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the missiles and drones from various locations overnight, including occupied Donetsk Oblast, as well as Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Throughout the night, air raid alerts were active across Ukraine's eastern regions, warning of the threat of drone, guided bomb, and missile attacks.

Explosions were heard in the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Sumy, as well as in Kharkiv Oblast.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks. The drones and missiles launched on July 29 were downed over Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Overnight on July 29, Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed that its air defenses had shot down 39 Ukrainian-launched drones over Belgorod, Bryansk, Leningrad, Voronezh and Kursk oblasts. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

Drone attacks reportedly cause fire, damage energy infrastructure in Russia’s Belgorod, Oryol oblasts
Local Russian authorities, as well as local media, reported that drone attacks overnight on July 29 caused damage to energy infrastructure along Russia’s western border region.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.