Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 21 over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 21 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 3.

Russia launched 71 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down 38 drones, while 25 others were lost in the airspace without causing damage.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and wounded 13 others, including two children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces also killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast in Myrnohrad. Another five people were wounded in the oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 39-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were injured in a drone attack and suffered first and second-degree burns, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A 70-year-old man was wounded in an attack on the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and is in moderate condition, Governor Serhii Lysak said.