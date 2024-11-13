Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 15 over past day

by Boldizsar Gyori November 13, 2024 1:00 PM
A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Brovary district, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, following a Russian strike on Nov. 13, 2024. (State Emergency Service).


Russian attacks against Ukraine injured 15 people over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 13.

Russia launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast overnight on Nov. 13, authorities said, reporting explosions and active air defenses in the capital at around 7:20 a.m.

A 48-year-old man suffered head injuries in Kyiv Oblast as a result of fallen debris. A fire also broke out in a warehouse in the Brovary district near Kyiv, the regional military administration and the State Emergency Service said.

Russia attacked the city with air-launched cruise missiles, Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23/24 ballistic missiles, and attack drones, authorities said.

Overall, Russia reportedly launched 90 Shahed and other drone types overnight, as well as two S-300 missiles, two Kh-101 missiles, and two Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles.

Ukrainian forces downed all the Kh-101 and Iskander/KN-23 missiles and 37 drones over eight oblasts, employing electronic warfare, mobile fire groups, and air defense across various regions, the Air Force said.

The Russian military targeted a fire department, an administrative building, and an educational institution in 20 settlements of Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, injuring 10 people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured one person in Dachne, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel.

In the city of Kharkiv, a Russian drone injured a 70-year-old woman and damaged the windows of several buildings. Other drone strikes in the city injured two women aged 55 and 50. Russian drones also struck the villages of Udy and Zolochiv, but no casualties or damage were reported by Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
News Feed

10:00 AM

US says North Korean troops join combat alongside Russia.

"Today I can confirm that over 10,000 (North Korean) soldiers have been sent to eastern Russia, and most of them have moved to the far western Kursk Oblast, where they have begun engaging in combat operations with Russian forces," spokesperson Vedant Patel said.
MORE NEWS

