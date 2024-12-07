This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injure 16, including child, governor reports

by Martina Sapio December 7, 2024 11:21 AM 2 min read
An old woman walks in the Kherson region village of Arkhanhelske on November 3, 2022, which was formerly occupied by Russian forces (Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian shelling struck residential areas and injured 16 people, including one child, in Kherson Oblast over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 7.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that several locations in the oblast and the city of Kherson had come under enemy fire and airstrikes.

He said the enemy also launched three missile attacks on the Beryslavskyi district of the oblast.

According to Prokudin, Russian forces attacked residential areas in the settlements of the oblast and damaged 16 private houses.

The attack also damaged a gas pipeline, a grain warehouse, a gas station, and private cars.

The Kherson Military Administration reported separately on its Telegram channel that a 57-year-old man was hit by a Russian drone in Vesely and taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Kherson Oblast is the frequent target of attacks.

On Dec. 1, Russian attacks killed three people and injured eight. A few days after, on Dec. 4, another attack killed two people and injured five.

These attacks follow recent developments at the Ukrainian front line, where military forces are locked in a battle over small islands in the Dnipro River.

Control of the islands would allow Moscow to intensify attacks on the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

On Dec. 4, Prokudin suggested that Russia was preparing for another offensive toward Kherson, hinting that that front may be about to heat up.

Author: Martina Sapio
5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 17, including 6-year-old boy.

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 6, killing two people and injuring 17, including a six-year-old boy, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The death toll rose to three on Dec. 7 when rescuers recovered another body from the rubble.
