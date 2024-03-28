Russian attacks against 3 Ukrainian regions kill 4, injure 9 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine’s Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts over the past day killed four people and wounded another nine, regional officials reported early on March 28.

One civilian was killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast’s village of Raihorodok near Kramatorsk, Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor, said on Facebook.

Two more people were wounded in the town of Ukrainsk, some 30 kilometers west of the Russian-occupied Donetsk, according to Filashkin.

Russian troops reportedly launched a total of 14 attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements, destroying or damaging around 80 houses, over 30 apartment buildings, administrative buildings, and power lines.

Russia hit the city of Kherson and 16 other settlements in the region overnight and on March 27, killing two people and wounding another four, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The strikes against Kherson Oblast damaged two apartment buildings, 10 houses, port infrastructure, a critical infrastructure facility, a shopping mall, and outbuildings, said Prokudin.

Russian forces struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district with artillery and a drone late on March 27 and overnight, wounding a 65-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The victims reportedly received shrapnel injuries and were hospitalized.

The attack damaged a hotel, four houses, a farm building, and power lines, added Lysak.

Russian attacks against Nikopol earlier on March 27 killed a man and injured a 49-year-old woman, according to Lysak.