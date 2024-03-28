Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Russia, War
Russian attacks against 3 Ukrainian regions kill 4, injure 9 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova March 28, 2024 10:57 AM 2 min read
A building destroyed by a Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 27-28, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Facebook)
Russian attacks against Ukraine’s Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts over the past day killed four people and wounded another nine, regional officials reported early on March 28.

One civilian was killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast’s village of Raihorodok near Kramatorsk,  Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor, said on Facebook.

Two more people were wounded in the town of Ukrainsk, some 30 kilometers west of the Russian-occupied Donetsk, according to Filashkin.

Russian troops reportedly launched a total of 14 attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements, destroying or damaging around 80 houses, over 30 apartment buildings, administrative buildings, and power lines.

Russia hit the city of Kherson and 16 other settlements in the region overnight and on March 27, killing two people and wounding another four, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The strikes against Kherson Oblast damaged two apartment buildings, 10 houses, port infrastructure, a critical infrastructure facility, a shopping mall, and outbuildings, said Prokudin.

Russian forces struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district with artillery and a drone late on March 27 and overnight, wounding a 65-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

The victims reportedly received shrapnel injuries and were hospitalized.

The attack damaged a hotel, four houses, a farm building, and power lines, added Lysak.

Russian attacks against Nikopol earlier on March 27 killed a man and injured a 49-year-old woman, according to Lysak.

News Feed

11:16 AM

Kuleba begins first trip to India.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was in the Indian capital New Delhi at the invitation of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and that the two would "pay specific attention to the peace formula" in their talks.
5:30 AM

Ukrainian POWs faced conditional release from Hungary.

Two Ukrainian prisoners of war, part of a group of 11 handed over to Hungary by Russia in June 2023, said in an interview to Deutsche Welle, that Hungarian representatives imposed conditions preventing their return to Ukraine until the war's end.
3:16 AM

Estonian police arrest citizen who reported for Russian state media.

Estonian police have arrested Svetlana Burceva, an Estonian citizen, for allegedly violating international sanctions having served as a reporter for Russian state sponsored Balt News - an arm of the Kremlin-run Russia Today (RT) news outlet, Estonian publication Eesti Ekspress reported on March 27.
9:03 PM

Prague sanctions Medvedchuk over 'influence operations' in Czechia, EU.

Fiala said that Viktor Medvedchuk and another sanction individual, Ukrainian-Israeli pro-Kremlin propagandist Artem Marchevskyi, "oversaw several influence operations and networks from the Russian Federation" and sought to influence social discourse in Czechia through the Voice of Europe organization, which was also placed on the sanctions list.
