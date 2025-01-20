Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 5 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova January 20, 2025 1:13 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike against Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 20, 2025. (Governor Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured five over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 20.

Russian forces launched 141 drones at Ukraine overnight from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Russia also struck Sumy Oblast with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, mobile firing groups, and aviation shot down 93 drones in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Donetsk, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Forty-seven drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed, and two others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed, and another one was injured in the town of Pokrovsk, while one person was also injured in the village of Mykolaivka due to Russian strikes, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 14-year-old girl was hospitalized due to injuries after a glide bomb attack against the village of Zolochiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

As a result of a series of strikes with aerial bombs, over 20 houses, outbuildings, and two cars were damaged.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight; Zelensky sanctions top pro-Russian politicians
Key developments on Jan. 19: * Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight * Zelensky slaps sanctions on Ukraine’s top pro-Russian politicians * Lack of medical treatment, problems with unit transfers most common causes of appeals, new military ombudsman says * Ukrainian troops withdraw from,…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:31 AM

150,000 Russian soldiers killed fighting Ukraine in 2024, Syrskyi says.

Russian forces suffered their heaviest losses last year since the start of the full-scale war, with total military losses reaching 434,000 soldiers, including approximately 150,000 killed in combat during 2024, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Jan. 19 interview with the Ukrainian news outlet TSN.
9:09 PM

Ukraine's General Staff launches investigation into 156th Brigade.

Recent inspections of the 156th Brigade revealed "a number of significant shortcomings," the military said. Solutions include replacing the brigade's leadership, appointing a commander with practical combat and command experience, and transferring combat-tested officers and sergeants into the unit.
5:53 PM

Syria bans goods from Russia, Iran, Israel.

Syria's new administration has banned all Russian, Iranian, and Israeli goods from entering the country in a new decree issued by the country's Minister of Finance on Jan. 17.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.