Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 5 over past day

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured five over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 20.

Russian forces launched 141 drones at Ukraine overnight from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Russia also struck Sumy Oblast with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, mobile firing groups, and aviation shot down 93 drones in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Donetsk, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Forty-seven drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed, and two others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed, and another one was injured in the town of Pokrovsk, while one person was also injured in the village of Mykolaivka due to Russian strikes, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 14-year-old girl was hospitalized due to injuries after a glide bomb attack against the village of Zolochiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

As a result of a series of strikes with aerial bombs, over 20 houses, outbuildings, and two cars were damaged.