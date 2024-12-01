Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 11, injure 51 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed at least 11 civilians and injured at least 51 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 1.

Russia launched 78 drones against Ukraine overnight on Dec. 1 from the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, and Bryansk, according to a report from Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, and mobile firing groups shot down 32 drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Poltava, and Zhytomyr oblasts. Forty-five drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

Russia attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of Nov. 30, killing four people and injuring at least 24 others. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia targeted the village of Tsarychanka with a missile strike.

Eighteen people are in hospital, seven of which are in a serious condition, Governor Serhii Lysak reported at 7:30 a.m. local time on Dec.1. The injured victims include an 11-year-old boy.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 14 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, overnight on Dec. 1. As a result of the attacks, two people were killed, and another 15 were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kherson, the Russian military attacked a public transport vehicle with a drone at around 8 a.m. local time on Dec. 1, killing at least three people and injuring at least seven. All the injured were hospitalized.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed two people in the town of Myrnohrad. Four people were also injured due to attacks across the front-line region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 50-year-old man suffered injuries as Russian forces attacked the village of Mala Tokmachka with an FPV (first-person-view) drone. The man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, according to the local military administration.