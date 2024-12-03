Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure 8 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with a statement by the Air Force

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least one person and injured at least eight over the past day, regional authorities reported on Dec. 3.

Moscow's forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities in several regions as Ukraine enters its third winter of the full-scale war.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 22 of the 28 Russian drones launched against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. One drone was lost in Ukraine, and two flew toward Belarus and Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, according to the statement.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 21-year-old man was injured during Russian attacks against the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Eight houses, a high school building, a shop, a gas station, and other buildings were damaged.

Russian attacks against the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured another, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two more people were reportedly wounded during strikes against the village of Shevchenko.

In Kharkiv Oblast, an 80-year-old woman was injured during a Russian attack with a multiple-launch rocket system against the Prystyn village near Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Three people were injured during Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A multi-story building, 12 houses, and other buildings were damaged.

A Russian attack against Rivne Oblast damaged an emergency facility infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Koval said. No casualties were reported.

An energy infrastructure site was also damaged during a drone attack against the city of Ternopil, resulting in a fire. No casualties were reported, but some residents were left without electricity as a result, Mayor Serhii Nadal said.

Khmelnytskyi, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.