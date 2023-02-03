Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 6, injure 19 over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2023 10:07 AM 2 min read
A residential building damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast in the past 24 hours. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine. According to local authorities, six people were killed, and 19 were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian forces killed two people in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut and wounded eight more in Donetsk Oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor, reported on Feb. 3.

In total, Russia hit ten settlements and one community in the region, damaging 19 high-rises, two medical facilities, a school, eight houses, and a shop, Kyrylenko said.

Russian military fired on a residential building in Kharkiv Oblast's Barvinkove overnight on Feb. 3, killing two men and injuring one more, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. He added that Russian forces shelled several settlements across Kharkiv Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure and wounding a woman in Vovchansk.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 65 times using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, and tanks, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration. The attacks killed two people and wounded nine, including a 5-year-old child, the administration wrote.

In the city of Kherson, Russia hit a shipyard, a school, and residential buildings, the local authorities added.

Russian forces shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery overnight on Feb. 3, according to the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Volodymyr Orlov. There were no casualties.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 13 reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russia hit the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast with MLRS, damaging a house, and attacked the Kutsurub community with artillery on Feb. 2, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. There were no casualties in both attacks, according to Kim.

Ukraine's Nothern Operational Command reported that Russian troops had attacked the villages of Hremiach and Tymonovychi in Chernihiv Oblast on Feb. 2, using mortars. There were no casualties or damages.

Russian forces hit the Esman community in Sumy Oblast on the morning of Feb. 3, but there were no casualties or damages, the regional military administration reported. On Feb. 2, Russia targeted the communities of Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Bilopillia 120 times, damaging three houses and a power line, according to the administration.

Five settlements of Luhansk Oblast were attacked by Russian forces in the past 24 hours, the regional state administration wrote. The administration didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.