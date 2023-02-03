Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 6, injure 19 over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine. According to local authorities, six people were killed, and 19 were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian forces killed two people in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut and wounded eight more in Donetsk Oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor, reported on Feb. 3.

In total, Russia hit ten settlements and one community in the region, damaging 19 high-rises, two medical facilities, a school, eight houses, and a shop, Kyrylenko said.

Russian military fired on a residential building in Kharkiv Oblast's Barvinkove overnight on Feb. 3, killing two men and injuring one more, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. He added that Russian forces shelled several settlements across Kharkiv Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure and wounding a woman in Vovchansk.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 65 times using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, and tanks, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration. The attacks killed two people and wounded nine, including a 5-year-old child, the administration wrote.

In the city of Kherson, Russia hit a shipyard, a school, and residential buildings, the local authorities added.

Russian forces shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery overnight on Feb. 3, according to the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Volodymyr Orlov. There were no casualties.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 13 reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russia hit the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast with MLRS, damaging a house, and attacked the Kutsurub community with artillery on Feb. 2, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. There were no casualties in both attacks, according to Kim.

Ukraine's Nothern Operational Command reported that Russian troops had attacked the villages of Hremiach and Tymonovychi in Chernihiv Oblast on Feb. 2, using mortars. There were no casualties or damages.

Russian forces hit the Esman community in Sumy Oblast on the morning of Feb. 3, but there were no casualties or damages, the regional military administration reported. On Feb. 2, Russia targeted the communities of Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Bilopillia 120 times, damaging three houses and a power line, according to the administration.

Five settlements of Luhansk Oblast were attacked by Russian forces in the past 24 hours, the regional state administration wrote. The administration didn't provide information on casualties or damage.