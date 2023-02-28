Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 2, injure 16 over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 28, 2023 10:03 AM 2 min read
A building damaged by one of the Russian Feb. 27-28 attacks on Donetsk Oblast. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko via Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine.

According to local authorities, two people were killed, and 16 were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian attacks killed one civilian in Kurakhivka and injured nine more in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Feb. 28. In Sviatohirsk, Russian forces hit a State Emergency Service department at night, killing one emergency worker and wounding four more, according to Kyrylenko.

In total, Russia hit 12 settlements and three communities in Donetsk Oblast, damaging over 30 houses, high-rises, a school, a shop, and an administrative building, the oblast governor said.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 119 times using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, tanks, drones, and artillery, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

The attacks wounded three civilians in the region and damaged a school, houses, and apartment buildings in the city of Kherson, the administration wrote.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast damaged eight houses and farm buildings in the village of Vovchanski Khutory and a house in Kupiansk, said Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor. There were no casualties.

The Russian military hit Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times overnight, damaging a hotel, three houses, an outbuilding, a car, and power lines, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. No casualties were reported.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received four reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russian troops shelled the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and artillery on Feb. 27-28, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. No casualties were reported.

Overnight and earlier on Feb. 27, Russian troops used MLRS and mortars to strike seven communities in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia, the regional military administration reported. The attacks damaged three houses and a warehouse, according to the administration.

Russia struck four settlements in Luhansk Oblast with artillery over the past 24 hours, the regional state administration wrote. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops hit the settlements of Tymonovychi and Berylivka close to the Russsia-Ukraine border, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. It didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
