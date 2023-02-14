Russian attacks across 8 Ukrainian oblasts kill 3, injure 6 over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine. According to local authorities, three people were killed, and six were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 54 times using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, tanks, and artillery, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 14. The attacks killed two people and wounded three more, according to the administration.

Russia hit a railway track and residential buildings in the city of Kherson, it added.

Russian attacks killed one civilian in Stavky and injured three more in other settlements of Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. In total, Russia hit 15 settlements in the region, damaging five houses, a high-rise, an industrial site, and warehouses, said Kyrylenko.

The Russian military attacked 17 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast, damaging six residential buildings, pavilions and shops, a civil industry facility, an Ukrtelecom building, and a community center, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, said on Telegram.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 15 reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russian troops hit the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast with artillery and mortars on the morning of Feb. 14, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. The attack damaged several residential and administrative buildings, but there were no casualties.

Russian forces used mortars and explosives to fire on eight communities of Sumy Oblast on Feb. 13, according to the regional military administration. No casualties were reported.

Chernihiv Oblast's village of Yanzhulivka, next to the Russia-Ukraine border, was also under Russian mortar attack, Northern Operational Command reported on Feb. 13. There were no casualties or damage.

Russia struck six settlements of Luhansk Oblast using tanks, mortars, and artillery, the regional state administration wrote. The administration didn't provide information on casualties or damage.