Russian forces shell 8 Sumy Oblast communities

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian troops used mortars and explosives to fire on the communities of Myropillia, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, Esman, Krasnopillia, Hlukhiv, Velyka Pysarivka and Bilopollia, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Feb. 11.

No casualties or damages have been reported.

Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.