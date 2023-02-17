Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks across 7 Ukrainian oblasts kill 9, injure 24 over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 17, 2023 9:48 AM 1 min read
The consequences of one of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 16-17. Photo: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine. According to local authorities, nine people were killed, and 24 were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 76 times using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, tanks, drones, and artillery, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 17. The attacks killed three people and wounded seven more, according to the administration.

Russia hit a seaport and residential buildings in the city of Kherson, it added.

Russian attacks killed five civilians in Bakhmut and injured ten more in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit 16 settlements and one community in the region, damaging ten high-rises, more than six houses, and an administrative building, Kyrylenko said.

Late on Feb. 16, Russian forces hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, targeting infrastructure facilities, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. There were no casualties, he added.

Russian forces struck 12 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and wounding six more in Vovchansk, according to Syniehubov. Russian attacks also injured a woman in the village of Velykyi Burluk and damaged houses, garages, and a car in Kupiansk.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received five reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russian troops hit the Ochakiv community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast with mortars on Feb. 16, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. No casualties were reported.

Russian troops shelled seven Sumy Oblast communities on Feb. 16, damaging four houses and adjacent farm buildings in the Novoslobidske community, according to regional military administration.

Russia struck Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast, the regional state administration wrote. The administration didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.