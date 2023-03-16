Russia shells Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1
February 16, 2023 5:45 pm
Repeated Russian shelling on Feb. 16 resulted in the death of a 46 year-old man in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
Earlier today, the governor reported that a Russian airstrike had injured 6 men between the ages of 36 and 65. The victims were electricity grid workers carrying out repairs on powerlines.
Vovchansk, located only a few kilometers from the Russian border, has been regularly shelled by Russia since the liberation of eastern parts of Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief