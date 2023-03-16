Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Russia shells Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 16, 2023 5:45 pm
Repeated Russian shelling on Feb. 16 resulted in the death of a 46 year-old man in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Earlier today, the governor reported that a Russian airstrike had injured 6 men between the ages of 36 and 65. The victims were electricity grid workers carrying out repairs on powerlines. 

Vovchansk, located only a few kilometers from the Russian border, has been regularly shelled by Russia since the liberation of eastern parts of Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022.

