Russia shells Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1

Repeated Russian shelling on Feb. 16 resulted in the death of a 46 year-old man in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Earlier today, the governor reported that a Russian airstrike had injured 6 men between the ages of 36 and 65. The victims were electricity grid workers carrying out repairs on powerlines.

Vovchansk, located only a few kilometers from the Russian border, has been regularly shelled by Russia since the liberation of eastern parts of Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022.