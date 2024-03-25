Skip to content
Russian attack on village near Kherson targets school, cultural center

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2024 7:01 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a village in Kherson district, Kherson Oblast, on March 25, 2024. (Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on a village near Kherson heavily damaged an educational institution, a cultural center, and an administrative building, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on March 25.

Russian forces used guided aerial bombs to carry out the attack on a village in Kherson District.

Prokudin did not name the village and said there was no immediate information about whether there were casualties or people under the rubble.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russian drone attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast injures 2
One of the victims suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. The other suffered a contusion and multiple injuries to the head, face, and legs, officials said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:41 AM

ISW: Russian officials propose more anti-migrant policies in response to Moscow shooting.

Russian State Duma lawmaker Mikhail Sheremet suggested implementing restrictions on migrant entry into Russia in response to the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack. Sheremet claimed that Western intelligence agencies were potentially exploiting migrants to orchestrate terrorist activities within Russia, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment.
3:46 AM

Russia attacks 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck three communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 24. At least 50 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
