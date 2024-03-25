Russian attack on village near Kherson targets school, cultural center

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on a village near Kherson heavily damaged an educational institution, a cultural center, and an administrative building, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on March 25.

Russian forces used guided aerial bombs to carry out the attack on a village in Kherson District.

Prokudin did not name the village and said there was no immediate information about whether there were casualties or people under the rubble.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.