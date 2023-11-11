Russian attack on Toretsk kills 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling killed two civilians in Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Nov. 11.

A 61-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were killed when they came under Russian artillery fire.

The woman was walking on the street and the man was on a bicycle, the regional prosecutor's office said.

The attack also hit residential buildings, shattering windows, and destroying roofs and doors of nearby apartments.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office has opened a pretrial investigation into the war crime.

Toretsk lies just a few kilometers from the front line and is frequently hit by Russian attacks.

The city is 30 kilometers north of Avdiivka, the focus of an intense campaign by Russian forces.