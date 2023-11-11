Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attack on Toretsk kills 2

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent November 11, 2023 9:00 PM 1 min read
An image of a residential building hit in a Russian artillery attack on Nov. 11, 2023. (Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling killed two civilians in Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Nov. 11.

A 61-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were killed when they came under Russian artillery fire.

The woman was walking on the street and the man was on a bicycle, the regional prosecutor's office said.

The attack also hit residential buildings, shattering windows, and destroying roofs and doors of nearby apartments.

As a result of the explosions, windows and doors of residential buildings and commercial buildings were shattered, floor slabs were destroyed, and roofs and roofs were mutilated.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office has opened a pretrial investigation into the war crime.

Toretsk lies just a few kilometers from the front line and is frequently hit by Russian attacks.

The city is 30 kilometers north of Avdiivka, the focus of an intense campaign by Russian forces.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent
