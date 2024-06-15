Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight communities in Sumy Oblast on June 14, killing one civilian and injuring seven, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Shostka were targeted during the day's attacks.

A drone attack in Esman struck a bus carrying 20 civilian passengers and injured three people. In Shostka, a missile attack killed one person and injured four others.

Russian forces assailed the Sumy border with multiple weapons throughout the day, including drones, mortars, artillery, and missiles. A total of 38 explosions were recorded.

Strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. A Russian rocket attack on May 29 on Krasnopillia killed two civilians and injured three others.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities have ordered evacuations from the region. Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.