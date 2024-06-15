Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Border communities, Sumy Oblast, Civilian casualties, Civilian targets, Russian attack
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 7

by Rachel Amran June 15, 2024 4:36 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
Russian forces attacked eight communities in Sumy Oblast on June 14, killing one civilian and injuring seven, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Shostka were targeted during the day's attacks.

A drone attack in Esman struck a bus carrying 20 civilian passengers and injured three people. In Shostka, a missile attack killed one person and injured four others.

Russian forces assailed the Sumy border with multiple weapons throughout the day, including drones, mortars, artillery, and missiles. A total of 38 explosions were recorded.

Strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. A Russian rocket attack on May 29 on Krasnopillia killed two civilians and injured three others.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities have ordered evacuations from the region. Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

Author: Rachel Amran
