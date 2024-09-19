Russian attack on retirement home in Sumy kills at least 1, injures 13

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked a retirement home in the city of Sumy on Sept. 19, killing one person and injuring at least 13 others, said Ihor Kalchenko, a Sumy regional military administration official.

A total of 221 elderly people lived in the retirement home, according to Kalchenko.

The attack partially destroyed two floors of the building, the ministry said. There are no people trapped under the rubble.

A total of 147 people have been evacuated.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on a retirement home in the city of Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service) The aftermath of a Russian attack on a retirement home in the city of Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service) The aftermath of a Russian attack on a retirement home in the city of Sumy on Sept. 19, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)

"People are being moved to new prepared places. They need medical and psychological assistance," the governor said on national television.

"It (the attack) happened in the afternoon. People were having lunch or resting and were shocked."

Russia has intensified its attacks on bordering Sumy Oblast, which the military considers to be a response to Kyiv's success in the Kursk operation that was launched in early August. Ukrainian authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from the region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's Kursk Oblast incursion has helped prevent the occupation of Sumy Oblast and its regional center, the city of Sumy.