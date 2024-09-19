The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, War, Russia, Russian attack
Edit post

Russian attack on retirement home in Sumy kills at least 1, injures 13

by Kateryna Denisova September 19, 2024 6:06 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Elderly people after a Russian attack on a retirement home in the city of Sumy, Ukraine, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked a retirement home in the city of Sumy on Sept. 19, killing one person and injuring at least 13 others, said Ihor Kalchenko, a Sumy regional military administration official.

A total of 221 elderly people lived in the retirement home, according to Kalchenko.

The attack partially destroyed two floors of the building, the ministry said. There are no people trapped under the rubble.

A total of 147 people have been evacuated.  

The aftermath of a Russian attack on a retirement home in the city of Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a retirement home in the city of Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a retirement home in the city of Sumy on Sept. 19, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)

"People are being moved to new prepared places. They need medical and psychological assistance," the governor said on national television.

"It (the attack) happened in the afternoon. People were having lunch or resting and were shocked."

Russia has intensified its attacks on bordering Sumy Oblast, which the military considers to be a response to Kyiv's success in the Kursk operation that was launched in early August. Ukrainian authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from the region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's Kursk Oblast incursion has helped prevent the occupation of Sumy Oblast and its regional center, the city of Sumy.

‘They attack with quantity:’ With Ukrainian soldiers desperately defending Pokrovsk
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. POKROVSK DISTRICT, Donetsk Oblast – Marked by wide plumes of gray smoke on the horizon, the open fields stretching out southeast of t…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:00 PM

Polish FM reportedly suggests UN mandate and referendum in Crimea.

"We could put it under a U.N. mandate with a mission to prepare a fair referendum after checking who the legal residents are and so on... And we could postpone it for 20 years," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski suggested as one possible option, according to Interfax-Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.