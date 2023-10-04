Russian attack on Nikopol injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was targeted by Russian artillery and an attack drone during the day, injuring one civilian, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Oct. 4.

The 75-year-old woman is in hospital after being hit by shrapnel, Lysak said.

Power lines, cars, 10 homes, and several businesses were damaged in the attacks.

Overnight, the village of Myrove in Nikopol region was also hit by Russian artillery, damaging two homes and power lines, the governor reported on the morning of Oct. 4.

There were no casualties from this attack, according to Lysak.