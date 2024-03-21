Skip to content
Russian attack on Mykolaiv kills 1, injures 4

by Elsa Court March 21, 2024 3:31 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian flags raised up on flagpoles near the sign “Mykolaiv” on the riverbank on Aug. 12, 2022. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A Russian attack against the southern city of Mykolaiv killed one woman and injured four other civilians, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim reported on March 21.

Three women and one man were among the injured, Kim said.

Mykolaiv is situated less than 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the southern front and regularly comes under attack from Russian forces.

An air raid alert sounded in the region at around 2:30 p.m. local time. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that Russian forces had launched a ballistic missile and asked residents not to share photos of the impact site.

A missile strike against Mykolaiv on March 17 killed one person and injured nine, including two children.

Author: Elsa Court
