Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 19 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed five people and injured 19 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 24.

Ukrainian forces downed 40 out of 50 Shahed-type drones and other unidentified drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Seven more drones were "lost," and two others flew toward Russia and Belarus, it added.

Russian forces also reportedly fired two Kh-22 and two Kh-59 cruise missiles against Ukraine.

Two men, aged 40 and 73, were killed in a Russian attack near the town of Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Four people suffered injuries after Russian attacks near Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks on the towns of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Selydove and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast injured four people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Three women and one men were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the settlements of Lisne and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Another 54-year-old man was killed in the village of Kucherivka, he added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 25 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Two people were killed, and seven were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.