Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out an attack against the village of Novotiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 26, injuring a 51-year-old woman, the regional military administration reported.

The victim was hospitalized with a blast injury and provided all necessary assistance, the administration said.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Novotiahynka lies on the Ukraine-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River, some 30 kilometers east of the regional center, Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.