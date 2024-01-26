Skip to content
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures woman

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2024 2:02 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out an attack against the village of Novotiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 26, injuring a 51-year-old woman, the regional military administration reported.

The victim was hospitalized with a blast injury and provided all necessary assistance, the administration said.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Novotiahynka lies on the Ukraine-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River, some 30 kilometers east of the regional center, Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:40 PM

Minister: Ukraine to start building 4 nuclear reactors in 2024.

Before its occupation in March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, used to produce more than 40% of nuclear-generated electricity in Ukraine. Today, three nuclear power plants in Ukrainian-controlled territory produce about 55% of the country's electricity needs.
1:18 PM

EU ready to extend protection for Ukrainian refugees past March 2025.

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to Eurostat, over 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered for temporary protections to legally access housing, find work, and receive social benefits in the EU states.
10:45 AM

Jailed US journalist spends 100th day in pre-trial detention in Russia.

Despite repeated requests from RFE/RL, the U.S. State Department has not yet officially designated Alsu Kurmasheva as "wrongfully detained," as it has done with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, both of whom are U.S. citizens currently held in Russian jails.
10:04 AM

Sweden has sent over 1,100 tons of aid to Ukraine's energy sector.

Stockholm has sent 93 shipments of aid, including generators, transformers, substations, and other equipment for repair works at energy facilities following Russian attacks, the Energy Ministry said after the "Restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector: the opportunities for Swedish business" webinar.
8:18 AM

​​General Staff: Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 26. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:46 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Over the course of the day, the Russian military assailed the region with artillery and mortar fire, drone strikes, tank attacks, and mines. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
6:43 AM

UN Security Council discusses Il-76 crash.

"The United Nations is not in a position to verify these reports or the circumstances of the crash," U.N. Under-Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo said during the meeting.
2:41 AM

UN opened Russian bank account to facilitate climate payments.

The United Nations disclosed that in 2022 it initiated the opening of a Russian bank account due to complications arising from Western sanctions affecting conventional payment channels. The UN has received membership fees from three Russian banks for a climate funding program through the account, Reuters reports.
