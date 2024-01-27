Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures man.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast injured a man on Jan. 27, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The 66-year-old was reportedly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Russian forces also attacked Kherson Oblast earlier on Jan. 27, killing a man and injuring another person in the town of Beryslav.

According to regional authorities, Russian drones dropped explosives on the town.

Ukraine's military liberated Kherson and other parts of Kherson Oblast on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.