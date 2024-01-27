Russian drones kill 1, injure 1 in Kherson Oblast's Beryslav

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drones dropped explosives on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of Jan. 27, killing a man, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Another person was hospitalized and is receiving medical attention, the governor noted.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Beryslav lies around 70 kilometers east of the city of Kherson and just across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.