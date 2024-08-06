Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kherson, Ukraine, Russian attack, Russia, War
Edit post

Russian attack on Kherson injures at least 5

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 6, 2024 2:56 PM 1 min read
The city of Kherson, Ukraine, on June 2, 2024. (Maria Derhachova/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked the city of Kherson on Aug. 6, injuring at least five people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson's outskirts. Two men, aged 53 and 57, as well as three women, aged 37, 46 and 68, suffered injuries and were hospitalized, Prokudin said.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements in the region on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of houses and infrastructure.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least three and injured 19 people over the past day, regional authorities reported. One person was killed, and five others suffered injuries in Kherson Oblast, Prokudin said.

Updated: Russian missile attack on Kharkiv injures 8, damages clinic
Russia struck the Shevchenkivskyi city district with an Iskander missile at around 10 a.m., damaging a clinic, cars, and other civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:23 PM

Russia's fourth dam bursts in two weeks.

A dam burst in the town of Dalnerechensk in the far east of Russia overnight on Aug. 6, regional authorities told state-owned TASS news agency. This marks the fourth such case in two weeks.
2:56 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures at least 5.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson's outskirts. Two men, aged 53 and 57, as well as three women, aged 37, 46 and 68, suffered injuries and were hospitalized, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:10 PM

US seeks to confiscate ex-PM Lazarenko's money for Ukraine.

The U.S. Justice Department wants to confiscate $200 million from Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko in favor of Ukraine, Mary Butler, the department's senior official, said in an interview with the Voice of America published on Aug. 5.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.