Russian attack on Kherson injures at least 5.

Russian troops attacked the city of Kherson on Aug. 6, injuring at least five people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson's outskirts. Two men, aged 53 and 57, as well as three women, aged 37, 46 and 68, suffered injuries and were hospitalized, Prokudin said.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements in the region on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of houses and infrastructure.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least three and injured 19 people over the past day, regional authorities reported. One person was killed, and five others suffered injuries in Kherson Oblast, Prokudin said.