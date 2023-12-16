Russian attack on Kherson injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson overnight, injuring three people, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Dec. 16.

A 55-year-old man suffered injuries to his limbs and a 51-year-old man received a shrapnel injury to the head as a result of the attack on the city, which also damaged infrastructure.

In the suburb of Stepanivka, debris damaged a medical facility and injured a doctor, Prokudin said.

Russian attack drones also targeted Darivka in Kherson Oblast, but there were no casualties, according to Prokudin.

During the day on Dec. 15, a Russian artillery attack on Kherson injured a 78-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.