Russian shelling of Kherson injures 2

A Russian artillery attack against the Dniprovsky municipal district of Kherson on Dec. 15 injured two women in their homes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 78-year-old woman suffered explosive injuries and contusion, while a 63-year-old woman sustained fractures and bruises, the governor said.

Both the victims were reportedly transported to the hospital, both of them are in moderate condition.

According to the General Prosecutor's Office, Russia launched the attack at around 12:50 p.m. local time.

Photographs published by officials capture significant damage to residential buildings as a result of the attack.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.