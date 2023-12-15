Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian shelling of Kherson injures 2

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 15, 2023 6:45 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling of Kherson on Dec. 15, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery attack against the Dniprovsky municipal district of Kherson on Dec. 15 injured two women in their homes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 78-year-old woman suffered explosive injuries and contusion, while a 63-year-old woman sustained fractures and bruises, the governor said.

Both the victims were reportedly transported to the hospital, both of them are in moderate condition.

According to the General Prosecutor's Office, Russia launched the attack at around 12:50 p.m. local time.

Photographs published by officials capture significant damage to residential buildings as a result of the attack.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky visits US military base in Germany
Key developments on Dec. 14: * Zelensky arrives in Germany, visits US military base * Explosions heard in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast in Russian missile attack on Ukraine * European Council agrees to open accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova * Putin: Russia allocating $11 billion per year to ’in…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.