Russian attack on Kharkiv's outskirts injures 5

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2024 3:44 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A view of the Kharkiv city sign in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 5, 2023. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack against the village of Cherkaska Lozova just north of Kharkiv on Oct. 10 injured five people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

No further details on the consequences of the attack were provided at the moment.

Shortly before the announcement, the Air Force warned about launches of guided aerial bombs by Russian tactical aviation against Kharkiv Oblast.

These bombs, feared by the Ukrainian military, are launched from beyond the range of Ukraine's air defenses and are effectively impossible to intercept.

Cherkaska Lozova lies on the northern outskirts of the regional center, Kharkiv, and roughly 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of the front line.

Kharkiv has endured constant Russian attacks for over two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The last few months have seen intensifying strikes against densely populated areas of the city.

Russian losses in Ukraine top 600,000, may hinder recruitment, Pentagon says
“Russian losses, again both killed and wounded in action, in just the first year of the war exceeded the total of all Soviet losses in any conflict since World War II combined,” a senior Pentagon official said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
