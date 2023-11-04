Russian strike on Kherson injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike against the city of Kherson on Nov. 4 injured an 82-year-old woman, an 84-year-old man, and another woman, local officials reported.

The first two victims have been hospitalized, and the 82-year-old woman is reportedly in serious condition, according to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration.

Russian forces launched the attack at around 11 a.m., targeting the Korabel district in the southwestern part of the city, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Damage to a residential building has also been reported, Mrochko added.

A Kyiv Independent journalist reported several heavy blasts near the city's center but added that activities in the center continued as usual.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall. The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies at the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied east-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, Russian attacks injured five people in the oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported earlier on Nov. 4.