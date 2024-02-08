Russian attack on Avdiivka kills 72-year-old woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling in Avdiivka killed a 72-year-old woman, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Feb. 8.

Two homes were also reportedly damaged in the attack. In his announcement, Governor Filashkin pleaded with the residents of Avdiivka to evacuate and escape Russian attacks.

"More than 900 residents still remain in Avdiivka — each of them exposes themselves to mortal danger every day," Filashkin said. "I call on everyone: be responsible! Evacuate!"

Avdiivka, lying only kilometers away from Russian-occupied Donetsk, has suffered intensified Russian attacks since October 2023 as Moscow's troops aim to encircle and capture the city.

Russian onslaught left Avdiivka largely destroyed, with many of its residents evacuating to escape regular attacks.

Earlier this week, over 100 civilians were evacuated by the Ukrainian police and military from the Russian-held outskirts of embattled Avdiivka.

An estimated 31,000 people lived in the city before the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022.