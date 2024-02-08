Skip to content
Russian attack on Avdiivka kills 72-year-old woman

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2024 7:29 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier in the largely destroyed city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 26, 2023. (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling in Avdiivka killed a 72-year-old woman, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Feb. 8.

Two homes were also reportedly damaged in the attack. In his announcement, Governor Filashkin pleaded with the residents of Avdiivka to evacuate and escape Russian attacks.  

"More than 900 residents still remain in Avdiivka — each of them exposes themselves to mortal danger every day," Filashkin said. "I call on everyone: be responsible! Evacuate!"

Avdiivka, lying only kilometers away from Russian-occupied Donetsk, has suffered intensified Russian attacks since October 2023 as Moscow's troops aim to encircle and capture the city.

Russian onslaught left Avdiivka largely destroyed, with many of its residents evacuating to escape regular attacks.

Earlier this week, over 100 civilians were evacuated by the Ukrainian police and military from the Russian-held outskirts of embattled Avdiivka.

An estimated 31,000 people lived in the city before the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:24 PM

SBU uncovers 3 caches of Russian weapons.

Caches were discovered in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia oblasts. Seized items included an arsenal of Russian grenade launchers, over 15 kg of explosives with electronic detonators, and automatic weapons.
5:06 PM

Finland extends border closure with Russia for 2 months.

Finland fully closed its border with Russia in late November 2023 to prevent an influx of migrants from entering the country via Russia. In November alone, around 900 third-country asylum seekers entered Finland from Russia.
3:53 PM

Putin's visit to Turkey reportedly postponed.

The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was reportedly to take place in February, is "yet to be determined," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 8.
1:39 PM

Germany eyes nationalization of Russian oil subsidiary.

Germany is considering the nationalization of Rosneft Deutschland, a subsidiary of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft, which has been under the control of the German government since September 2022 in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 7, citing sources.
