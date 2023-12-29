Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia targets maternity hospital, shopping center in Dnipro, kills 4

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2023 10:06 AM 1 min read
A building in Dnipro following Russia's mass attack on Dec. 29, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A maternity hospital and a shopping center were hit in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed on Dec. 29.

Local authorities have reported civilian casualties and heavy damage in cities across Ukraine after Russia unleashed its biggest attack in months.

The attack killed four people and injured at least ten others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported, and said information is still being clarified.

A six-story building and a house were also damaged in the attack, Lysak said.

According to a local Telegram channel, there were no casualties in the maternity hospital.  

The Telegram channel reported that one section of the hospital had been severely affected by the fire, which has since been extinguished. There are broken windows throughout the building.

Russian strikes injure at least 7 in Kyiv, deaths reported in Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.