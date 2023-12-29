Russia targets maternity hospital, shopping center in Dnipro, kills 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

A maternity hospital and a shopping center were hit in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed on Dec. 29.

Local authorities have reported civilian casualties and heavy damage in cities across Ukraine after Russia unleashed its biggest attack in months.

The attack killed four people and injured at least ten others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported, and said information is still being clarified.

A six-story building and a house were also damaged in the attack, Lysak said.

According to a local Telegram channel, there were no casualties in the maternity hospital.

The Telegram channel reported that one section of the hospital had been severely affected by the fire, which has since been extinguished. There are broken windows throughout the building.