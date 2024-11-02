Skip to content
Russian attack near Dnipro injures 5, including children, governor says

by Kateryna Denisova November 2, 2024 6:01 PM 1 min read
Cars drive past the sign ‘Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’ on the border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts on March 16, 2024. (Arsen Dzodzaiev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Nov. 2, injuring five people, including two children, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

An explosion was reported near the city of Dnipro soon after an air raid alert went off in the region.

The Russian attack damaged the infrastructure, according to Lysak. No further details, including regarding the weapon used, were disclosed.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city with a pre-war population of about one million, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war. It is located approximately 395 kilometers (245 miles) from Kyiv.

