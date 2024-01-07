Russian attack kills 2, injures 2 in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of Kherson killed two people and injured two more on Jan. 7, Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, reported.

Russian troops attacked the city earlier in the day, hitting a residential house, according to Mrochko.

"As a result of a direct hit by an enemy projectile, one woman died, and another one was injured," he wrote on Telegram.

Later in the day, Mrochko said that Russian attacks on Kherson killed a 62-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, as well as wounded a 66-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman.

Another 73-year-old man sought medical assistance on Jan. 7 after being injured in a Russian attack on Sadove, Kherson Oblast, on Jan. 2, according to Mrochko.

Ukrainian forces liberated the part of Kherson Oblast that lies on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022. The region comes under daily Russian attacks from Russian forces on the east bank.

On Jan. 6 alone, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed one man and injured seven people, including two children, according to local authorities.