Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attack kills 2, injures 2 in Kherson

by Daria Shulzhenko January 7, 2024 8:19 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson on Jan. 7. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of Kherson killed two people and injured two more on Jan. 7, Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, reported.  

Russian troops attacked the city earlier in the day, hitting a residential house, according to Mrochko.

"As a result of a direct hit by an enemy projectile, one woman died, and another one was injured," he wrote on Telegram.

Later in the day, Mrochko said that Russian attacks on Kherson killed a 62-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, as well as wounded a 66-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman.

Another 73-year-old man sought medical assistance on Jan. 7 after being injured in a Russian attack on Sadove, Kherson Oblast, on Jan. 2, according to Mrochko.

Ukrainian forces liberated the part of Kherson Oblast that lies on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022. The region comes under daily Russian attacks from Russian forces on the east bank.

On Jan. 6 alone, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed one man and injured seven people, including two children, according to local authorities.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:58 PM

Italian FM: EU should have common army.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the proposed EU army could be involved in peacekeeping and preventing conflict. When asked if the EU was ready to go to war, Tajani said the focus should rather be on "peacekeeping, monitoring, deterrence."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:23 PM

Media: Denmark to delay F-16 aircraft delivery to Ukraine.

In mid-August, Denmark pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s, with the first batch of six aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the rest by 2025 as part of the effort by allies to arm Ukraine to repel Russian air superiority.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.