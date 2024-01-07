Russian attacks kill 1, injure 7 in Kherson Oblast over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks have killed one man and injured seven people, including two children, over the past day in Kherson Oblast, the local authorities reported on Jan. 7.

Ukrainian forces liberated the part of Kherson Oblast that lies on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022. The region comes under daily Russian attacks from Russian forces on the east bank.

A 62-year-old man was injured following a Russian attack on the center of Kherson on the morning of Jan. 7. He died shortly afterward in the hospital, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Two other civilians were injured in the attack, according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Among reports of five injuries on Jan. 6, the regional authorities reported that two 9-year-old twin boys had been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds after Russian forces hit the settlement of Darivka to the east of Kherson.

In total, Russian forces fired 382 times at the region over the past day and launched 89 attacks, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The city of Kherson was fired at 24 times.

Russia used drones, tanks, aircraft, mortars, and artillery to attack the region. Targeting civilians violates the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a war crime.