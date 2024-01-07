Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 7 in Kherson Oblast over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 7, 2024 10:58 AM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks have killed one man and injured seven people, including two children, over the past day in Kherson Oblast, the local authorities reported on Jan. 7.

Ukrainian forces liberated the part of Kherson Oblast that lies on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022. The region comes under daily Russian attacks from Russian forces on the east bank.

A 62-year-old man was injured following a Russian attack on the center of Kherson on the morning of Jan. 7. He died shortly afterward in the hospital, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Two other civilians were injured in the attack, according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Among reports of five injuries on Jan. 6, the regional authorities reported that two 9-year-old twin boys had been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds after Russian forces hit the settlement of Darivka to the east of Kherson.

In total, Russian forces fired 382 times at the region over the past day and launched 89 attacks, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The city of Kherson was fired at 24 times.

Russia used drones, tanks, aircraft, mortars, and artillery to attack the region. Targeting civilians violates the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a war crime.

Governor: Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast kills 11, including 5 kids
Russian forces used repurposed S-300 air defense missiles to attack the Pokrovsk district.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:23 PM

Media: Denmark to delay F-16 aircraft delivery to Ukraine.

In mid-August, Denmark pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s, with the first batch of six aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the rest by 2025 as part of the effort by allies to arm Ukraine to repel Russian air superiority.
10:47 AM

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.
10:01 AM

ISW: Russia may soon intensify attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

The tempo of operations and configuration of Moscow's troops in the area does not, however, suggest a major offensive "along the entire Kupiansk-Lyman line, similar to the failed Russian offensive effort in northeastern Ukraine in winter-spring 2023," the Institute for the Study of War said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.