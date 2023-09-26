Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attack injures 3 in Kherson

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 26, 2023 6:35 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Kherson injured three people on the afternoon of Sept. 26, Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, reported on Telegram.

The strike, reported at around 3:10 p.m. local time, injured two men aged 40 and 79, and hospitalized a 52-year-old woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said.

The men received medical assistance at the scene. Cars and buildings, including houses, were damaged.

As of around 16:45 p.m. local time, six civilians have been injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city in just one day, Mrochko said.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported one injury at 12:20 p.m., having previously reported two injuries at 10:20 a.m.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that six people were killed and 10 more were wounded from Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Sept. 25.

SBU detains priest of Kremlin-linked church over selling arms
In Kherson, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the police had detained a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate who was allegedly selling Russian weapons and ammunition, the SBU announced on Sept. 26.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

