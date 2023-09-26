Russian attack injures 3 in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Kherson injured three people on the afternoon of Sept. 26, Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, reported on Telegram.

The strike, reported at around 3:10 p.m. local time, injured two men aged 40 and 79, and hospitalized a 52-year-old woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said.

The men received medical assistance at the scene. Cars and buildings, including houses, were damaged.

As of around 16:45 p.m. local time, six civilians have been injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city in just one day, Mrochko said.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported one injury at 12:20 p.m., having previously reported two injuries at 10:20 a.m.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that six people were killed and 10 more were wounded from Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Sept. 25.