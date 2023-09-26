Authorities: Russian morning attack on Kherson injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kherson’s Korabelnyi district early on Sept. 26, with one of the projectiles falling in a house’s yard, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

A 48-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance on the spot, according to the report.

Earlier, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that Russia also hit the villages of Kyselivka and Olhivka in the morning. According to preliminary data, one person was injured in Kyselivka.

The same morning, Russia launched a missile strike against Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, reported Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city military administration.

An industrial enterprise was hit, and the consequences are still being determined, Vilkul said, adding there were no casualties in the attack.

Overnight on Sept. 26, Russia launched 38 kamikaze drones at Ukraine, 26 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, according to the Air Force.

The drone attack hit port and border infrastructure in Odesa Oblast's southern Izmail district, which lies on the border with Romania, an agricultural enterprise in Mykolaiv Oblast, and an infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast, according to the regional governors.

Two men sustained injuries in Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.