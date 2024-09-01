Russian attacks in Sumy, Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 3, injure 9

This audio is created with AI assistance

Overnight Russian attacks on Sumy, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts left three dead and nine injured, local authorities reported on Sept. 1.

According to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor General's Office, a missile struck a convoy of grain trucks in Sumy, killing a 23-year-old truck driver and injuring four other drivers. One truck caught fire and around 20 others were damaged, the office reported.

One resident was killed and four others injured in Donetsk, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on Telegram, while many homes and other local buildings were as well.

Another person was killed and one injured in Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote in a Telegram post.

"The Russian military targeted an educational institution; living quarters of residential areas in the region, including 3 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an economic structure and private cars," Prokudin wrote.

Eight people were also injured in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts overnight, the regional governors reported.

Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine in the recent days after a brief lull during the summer, in particular targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Russian drones and missiles have reportedly damaged about 50% of Ukraine's pre-war power generation capacity, based on government estimates.