Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Russian attack damages fire and rescue department in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 20, 2023 10:23 AM 1 min read
Damage to a fire station in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast after a Russian attack on Sept. 19, 2023. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)
Russian shelling damaged a fire and rescue station in Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of Sept. 19, the State Emergency Service reported on Sept. 20.

No emergency workers were injured in the attack and the equipment of the fire department was not damaged, the report said.

Orikhiv was one of 24 towns and cities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast targeted by Russian forces over the past day, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on the morning of Sept. 20.

The city, from which almost all civilians have now left, is located around ten kilometers from the sector of the front line where some of the most intense fighting of Ukraine's counteroffensive is ongoing.

There have been 128 Russian strikes on the oblast over the past day, and Orikhiv was hit by both drone strikes and airstrikes, Malashko said.

The governor did not report any casualties in Orikhiv, but said that a Russian drone attack injured two men aged 32 and 42 in Stepnohirsk.

Russia attacks Ukraine with 24 drones overnight, oil depot hit in Kremenchuk
Ukrainian air defense systems shot down 17 out of 24 Russian attack drones overnight, according to preliminary data from the Air Force on Sept. 20. However, one strike did hit an oil refinery in Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, causing a fire to break out.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
