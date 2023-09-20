Russian attack damages fire and rescue department in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling damaged a fire and rescue station in Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of Sept. 19, the State Emergency Service reported on Sept. 20.

No emergency workers were injured in the attack and the equipment of the fire department was not damaged, the report said.

Orikhiv was one of 24 towns and cities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast targeted by Russian forces over the past day, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on the morning of Sept. 20.

The city, from which almost all civilians have now left, is located around ten kilometers from the sector of the front line where some of the most intense fighting of Ukraine's counteroffensive is ongoing.

There have been 128 Russian strikes on the oblast over the past day, and Orikhiv was hit by both drone strikes and airstrikes, Malashko said.

The governor did not report any casualties in Orikhiv, but said that a Russian drone attack injured two men aged 32 and 42 in Stepnohirsk.